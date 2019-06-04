Davido's Chioma Fire Troll Over Alleged Pregnancy Report

Chioma, popularly called Chef Chi, the girlfriend of DMW boss, Davido has slammed an Instagram follower after his attempt to ask about her pregnancy.

Concise News understands that it has been in the news that the chef has become pregnant for the “Fall” crooner.

Following the rumour the troll sent a direct message to confirm the rumours making the rounds on social media.

However, in her response, Chioma tagged the troll and his family to be “senseless,” further asking him if she had made any announcement about being an expectant mother.

She wrote, “YOUR MOTHER AND ALL YOUR SISTERS ARE SENSELESS. DID I TELL YOU THAT I’M PREGNANT? MUMU”

Following the conversation, the troll noted she further blocked him after the answer, hence, blaming bloggers for “rumours.”