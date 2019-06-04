Chioma, popularly called Chef Chi, the girlfriend of DMW boss Davido, has slammed an Instagram follower after his attempt to ask about her pregnancy.

Concise News understands that there is speculation Chioma is pregnant for the “Fall” crooner.

Amid the speculation, the troll sent a direct message to Chioma, asking her to confirm if it was true.

However, in her response, Chioma tagged the troll and his family to be “senseless,” further asking him if she had made any announcement about being an expectant mother.

She wrote, “YOUR MOTHER AND ALL YOUR SISTERS ARE SENSELESS. DID I TELL YOU THAT I’M PREGNANT? MUMU”

Following the conversation, the troll noted that Chioma then blocked him.