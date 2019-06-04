Bobrisky Reveals Account Balance, Income

Cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky has said he has N75m as balance in his Ecobank account, stating its one of his Five Nigerian accounts.

According to Male barbie, he further added that his other accounts too are well loaded with cash, adding that his followers should imagine how much would be in them since he has revealed one.

The bleaching advocate who posted through Instagram story also bragged about making ₦8 million in two weeks out of his newly launched eye lashes business.

He wrote, “Bank of america, Eco bank, Access bank, Uba bank, Gtb bank, Unioun bank, Wema babk, All my bank.

“Just two weeks on my lashes I made 8million plus. Just imagine.

“Only on my Eco babk account I can still boast of 75,000,000. 75million cash”