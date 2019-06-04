The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has asked Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to apologise for betraying the Igbo, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had reported Governor Umahi as crying out that some suspected herdmen have been sexually assaulting women in Ebonyi State.

However, the leader of the pro-Biafra group in a tweet on his handle mocked Umahi and said he hopes that the Ebonyi State leader has learnt from his mistakes.

“Dear Gov. Umahi, now you’ve confirmed your Fulani terrorist friends are raping our mothers in Ebonyi, will you be man enough to apologise for your betrayal of IPOB?” he asked.

“Good morning. Maybe you will finally learn that betraying your people has unintended consequences.”

Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB is not in good terms with Umahi as the governor had on several occasions condemned their activities.