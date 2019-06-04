Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Mocks Gov. Umahi Over Herdsmen Lament

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has demanded an apology from the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi whom he said had betrayed IPOB.

Kanu said this after Umahi had cried out that herdsmen are assaulting and harassing women sexually in the state.

The governor stated this while addressing stakeholders of the state during a peace talk between herders and famers, at the Akanu-Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

He lamented that the herders were defiling the land of Ebonyi by allegedly forcing the women into sex.

However, Kanu while reacting to Umahi’s outcry in a short statement mocked the governor and said he hopes he had finally learnt his lesson not to betray his people again.

Kanu said, “Dear Gov. Umahi, now you’ve confirmed your Fulani terrorist friends are raping our mothers in Ebonyi, will you be man enough to apologise for your betrayal of IPOB? Good Morning. Maybe you will finally learn that betraying your people has unintended consequences.”

Umahi as the governor of the South Eastern state of Ebonyi has on several occasions clashed with the IPOB and has always condemned the group’s activities.