A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has berated the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Church Pastor William Kumuyi over his comment on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News reported that Kumuyi who is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos.

According to the revered clergyman, it is anti-Christian to criticise those in leaders as he urged them to continue praying for such people.

“Don’t attack the President of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through [the] internet,” the pastor said.

“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.

“If we are to honour the governors in the states, how much more the Pastors.”

However, Fani-Kayode has faulted such a stand, noting that prophets in Bible times challenged kings.

“In the bible prophets challenged Kings and had their heads cut off…… Today they dine with Lucifer and tell us not to judge,” he wrote.