Again, Ubi Franklin's Fourth Baby Mama Comes For Him

Sandra Iheuwa, the alleged fourth baby mama of Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, has issued another warning to the record label CEO.

The Nigerian-U.S based business woman posted through her Instastories hours after the music director posted a cryptic message on his own Instastories.

Ubi wrote, “Revenge is like any drug. It can please you or it can ruin you. Obsession will kill logic when you need it most. I am not been brave if there was another way to do this I would. Been silent doesn’t mean guilty.”

Ubi has since denied claims that he is expecting a child with Sandra.

However, Sandra warned him against throwing shade at her or she would expose all the evidence she has against him.

She wrote, “IT’S BEST YOU JUST STAY QUIET TO SAVE YOUR FACE COS IF YOU THROW ANOTHER SUB AT ME AGAIN, I WILL RELEASE A FEW DAMAGING EVIDENCE DON’T TRY ME”