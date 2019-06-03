Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked the management of the Rivers State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency to leave office and hand over all documents and property of the Agency to the Director of Administration.

According to a statement on Monday by the governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the directive was with immediate effect.

“The members of the Agency have been directed by the Rivers State Governor to hand over all documents and property of the Agency to the Director of Administration,” it said.

The statement added that the governor will meet with the Chairman and members of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board by 3pm on Monday at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The meeting is expected to discuss the recent incident at a secondary school in the state.

A video of students in disarray as a result of a panic caused when a chemical substance was detonated Friday, in Community Secondary School, Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt trended on Social media.

Initial reports said secondary school students brought in weapons ahead of a planned cult clash between SS2 and SS3 pupils.

Rivers State Police Command, in a statement by the spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, spoke on the incident.

“On receipt of the complaints, the Police arrested 18year old Nicodemus Nkaparu and 17year of Darlington Sylvanus”, it said.