A top educationist and one-time Federal House of Representatives aspirant, Honourable Yemi Yaqub Olaaje has lauded Prof. Is-haq Olarewaju Oloyede-led Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for ‘manning the gate well’ following its conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019.

Hon. Olaaje (APC Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal constituency) was speaking exclusively to Concise News on Monday in Lagos in the aftermath of the release of withheld UTME 2019 results.

“The last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by its umpire is one of the best examination ever conducted in the history of public examination in Nigeria,” the school owner says.

He continues:

“The gatekeeper really manned the gate well against ‘the business-as-usual’ gate-crashers.

“The ‘cartel’ in the system have been boxed into a tight corner. The corruption within and outside has been tamed to the barest minimum.

“So this year’s UTME results actually reflect the true academic picture of all the candidates that took the exam.

“Kudos to leadership of the examination body. I implore them to keep the flag flying.”