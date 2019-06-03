A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, June 3, 2019, on Concise News.

A top educationist and one-time Federal House of Representatives aspirant, Honourable Yemi Yaqub Olaaje has lauded Prof. Is-haq Olarewaju Oloyede-led Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for 'manning the gate well' following its conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019. Hon. Olaaje (APC Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal constituency) was speaking exclusively to Concise News on Monday in Lagos in the aftermath of the release of withheld UTME 2019 results. "The last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by its umpire is one of the best examinations ever conducted in the history of public examination in Nigeria," the school owner declares. He continues: "The gatekeeper really manned the gate well against 'the business-as-usual' gate-crashers. "The 'cartel' in the system have been boxed into a tight corner. The corruption within and outside has been tamed to the barest minimum. "So this year's UTME results actually reflect the true academic picture of all the candidates that took the exam.

A Twitter user, Chidubem Njoku, has revealed that although a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate 'failed' the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice, a 'big pastor' has already prophesied that she will one day become a doctor. Concise News reports that the social media user explained that the reason the UTME candidate's father insisted on his girl going for Science rather than her desired Arts is mainly because of a man of God's divination.

And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news. Be assured that you can get updates on Concise News. See you soon.