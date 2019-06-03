The United States, U.S, on Monday called for China to make a complete account of people killed and missing after the military crackdown.

Concise News gathered that the military crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square 30 years ago.

“Such a move would give comfort to the many victims of this dark chapter of history.

“It also calls for the release of all people held for seeking human rights and freedoms,’’ a State Department statement said.

It added that the number of people who died in the crackdown on June 4, 1989 is still unknown.

“The events of thirty years ago still stir our conscience, and the conscience of freedom-loving people around the world.

“It also honours the courage of the protesters who stood up to the communist government until its leaders sent tanks into the square,’’ the statement said.

It noted that the protesters who gathered in Beijing and in other cities suffered grievously in pursuit of a better future for their country, which also expressed condolences to the families still grieving their lost loved ones.

It cited Tiananmen Mothers, who continue seeking accountability despite great personal risk.

“U.S. hopes that China’s integration into international systems since 1989 would lead to a more open, tolerant society have been dashed.

“China’s one-party state tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights whenever it serves its interests,’’ it said.

It cited the Communist Party leadership’s attempts to “strangle Uighur culture and stamp out the Islamic faith.”