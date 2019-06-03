The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Tuesday eid-el-fitri after announcing the sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal.

The monarch disclosed this in a television broadcast.

Earlier before the broadcast, a member of the Shawwal committee had said the moon was sighted in several states such as Borno, Katsina and Yobe.

The Emirs of Gwandu, Borno, Katsina and Damaturu have confirmed to His Eminence the Sultan that there was positive sighting of Shawwal crescent in their Emirates. H.E the Sultan will make an announcement shortly. Eid Mubarak — Simwal (@Simwal) June 3, 2019

The sighting of the moon signals the end of the 29 or 30 days fasting by Muslims across the world in the Islamic month of Ramadan.

The federal government had earlier declared Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays for the commemoration of the eid-el-fitri.