Senegal vs Nigeria: Team News, Time, Where To Watch Match

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria confronts the Young Lions of Teranga, Senegal in the 2019 U-20 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Monday night, Concise News reports.

Courtesy of their 1-1 draw with Ukraine, Paul Aigbogun’s boys qualified as one of the best third-placed teams at the competition.

The Flying Eagles had defeated Qatar 4-0, before losing 2-0 to the United States in their second match.

They will now take on their fellow Africans, who finished as Group A winners, where they won two matches and secured a draw.

Team News

Coach Paul Aigbogun has close to a full squad to choose from, meaning tall defender Valentine Ozornwafor would be back at the heart of defence to partner Aliu Salawudeen. But midfielder Jamil Muhammad, who picked up a knock in the loss to the USA on Monday last week, is out of the tournament proper. Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru could return to link up with Kingsley Michael in midfield.

All goalscorers from the 4-0 thumping of Qatar on the opening day – Maxwell Effiom, Ikouwem Utin, Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen – as well as striker Tijani Muhammed who restored parity from the spot against Ukraine on Thursday in Bielsko-Biala, are all fit to try and chisel Senegal to bits.

On arrival in Lodz on Saturday, the Flying Eagles did an inspection of the Stadion Widzewa, before settling down for training. The team also trained on Sunday evening ahead of the clash with the Junior Lions of Teranga.

Time & where to watch the match

The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 7.30pm (Nigerian Time).

SuperSport 7 will provide live coverage of the knockout game from the Lodz Stadium, Łódź, Poland.