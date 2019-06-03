Senegal Dump Flying Eagles Out Of FIFA U-20 World Cup

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been bundled out of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland by Senegal who defeated them 2-1 in the Round of Sixteen.

Aniekeme Okon scored for Nigeria in the second half which was not enough to cancel out Senegal’s two goals scored by Amadou Sagna and Ibrahima Niane.

The Junior Terenga Lions scored their goals in the first half and thus qualified for the quarter-finals.

The West African derby at the Lodz Stadium lived up to the billing as Senegal held off hard-fighting Nigeria in the second half, FIFA.com reports.

Forward Amadou Sagna broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with a low, right-footed effort and Ibrahima Niane would double the lead for the Senegalese late in first-half stoppage time.

The Flying Eagles had a superb start to the second half, scoring five minutes after the whistle. From a free kick just outside the penalty area, Success Makanjoula sent his cross left of the wall and found the boot of Aniekeme Okon, who flicked in the easy goal.

Final minutes of the game saw the Nigerians pressing for an equaliser but the junior lions held on for victory and a spot in the quarter-final.