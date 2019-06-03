A lot of activity should be expected at Real Madrid this week as the Spanish capital club look to start bringing in summer signings. This, according to Spanish national daily sports newspaper Marca.

Concise News reports that Madrid have been working for some time on the acquisitions of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy and these could be finalised and announced very soon.

The hope is that these three players can go on holiday after international duty knowing that they are Real Madrid players and that they will be joining Zinedine Zidane‘s team for pre-season on July 8.

Given that Hazard’s signing is the one fans are most excited about, it could be the first to be announced.

His transfer is not yet completed, but conversations with Chelsea are very far along.

According to Marca, negotiations are currently stuck at a fee of 120 million euros and Real Madrid are trying to bring that down a little further, but the final figure won’t be far off. Hence, the Belgian should be announced in the coming days if nothing dramatic happens.

Mendy is also close to completing his move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Juni Calafat and Jose Angel Sanchez having had meetings in Lyon and with just a few details still to be sorted out.

The pursuit of Jovic has been the most complicated and is a slow burner, but it is also entering the final stages.

Eintracht Frankfurt are not really budging much on their demands for 70m euros and the transfer should be finalised at between 65m and 70m euros.

Once these transfers are announced then the players will be presented to the fans at the stadium, but only after their international commitments.

Starman Hazard should be the first presentation.