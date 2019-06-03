Ramadan fasting has reached day 29 today, Monday, June 3rd; and here are some selected quotes, images and Dua (prayers) chosen for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Day 29 Quotes:

O our Lord! And forgive me, and my parents, and all the Muslims on the day when the account will be established.

Reminder!

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, always look out for the Night of Decree (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21th, 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th.

The Night of Decree’s night and day rewards are weighty and are equivalent to the deeds of 82 years if you miss the deeds of the night, don’t miss the day.

Ramadan Day 29: Ramadan Dua (Prayers)

Allah (SWT) gets angry when you neglect Him of seeking for His favours and men become angrier when you ask of their favours. Therefore, the best time and opportunities you have is this holy month. Supplicates and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

Allah, on this day, covers me with your mercy, grant me in it success and protection, purify my heart from the darkness of false accusations, O, the Merciful to His believing servants.

The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the spirits descended therein by the permission of their Lord every matter. peace is until the emergence of dawn. (Qur’an 97:3-5)

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer today might be the end of 2019 Ramadan and it might be the day of Decree:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”

