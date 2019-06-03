 

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 7 dua, 

Advertise With Us

Ramadan fasting has reached day 29 today, Monday, June 3rd; and here are some selected quotes, images and Dua (prayers) chosen for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Day 29 Quotes:

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 7 dua, 

Ramadan Day 29 Quotes:
Ramadan Quotes, Source: Lion of Allah

O our Lord! And forgive me, and my parents, and all the Muslims on the day when the account will be established.

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 29 dua, 

Ramadan 2019: Day 24 Quotes, Images, Jummah Mubarak Prayers

Ramadan 2019: Day 24 Quotes, Images, Dua (Prayers)

Reminder!

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, always look out for the Night of Decree (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21th, 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th.

The Night of Decree’s night and day rewards are weighty and are equivalent to the deeds of 82 years if you miss the deeds of the night, don’t miss the day.

Ramadan Day 29: Ramadan Dua (Prayers) 

Allah (SWT) gets angry when you neglect Him of seeking for His favours and men become angrier when you ask of their favours. Therefore, the best time and opportunities you have is this holy month. Supplicates and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 7 dua, 

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 7 dua, 

Allah, on this day, covers me with your mercy, grant me in it success and protection, purify my heart from the darkness of false accusations, O, the Merciful to His believing servants.

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes

 

The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the spirits descended therein by the permission of their Lord every matter. peace is until the emergence of dawn. (Qur’an 97:3-5)

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer today might be the end of 2019 Ramadan and it might be the day of Decree:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 7 dua, 

Recommended: Ramadan 2019: Day 29 Quotes, Images, Prayers

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR