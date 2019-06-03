There have been diverse reactions by Nigerians as Pastor William Kumuyi over the weekend urged them not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Kumuyi, who is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos.

According to him, Christians are strangers and pilgrims in the world and must be Christlike in their character, conducts and conversations.

The cleric, who read from Biblical passage, I Peter 2: 11-25, said that Christians lifestyle must reflect Christ in a civil society, saying that governments derive their authority from God.

“Don’t attack the President of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through [the] internet,” the pastor said.

“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.

“If we are to honour the governors in the states, how much more the Pastors.”

However, the comments have generated controversy among Nigerians who took to Twitter to air their views.

Some of them condemned the pastor for making the statement and recalled that priests and prophets in the Bible spoke against ills and leaders in society.

According to them, it will be wrong for a Christian to see what is wrong and not speak against it.

There were, however, those who believed the respected clergyman was right in his assertion and noted that Christians were meant to pray for and support their leaders.

Concise News captured some of the reactions to Pastor Kumuyi’s statement about Buhari as seen below:

Pastor Kumuyi is a respectable and responsible man of God,i like him;But he should allow people to express their views about their leaders and speak truth to power;that is their only shield of defending democracy and propelling the wheel of freedom and justice. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 2, 2019

Dear Pastor Kumuyi, Jesus, who came from heaven, criticised King Herod, a political leader (Luke 13:32). Paul, who went to heaven and returned to Earth, criticised Peter (Galatians 2:11). So, should we obey Them or you? #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets https://t.co/ZvVbSJ7WFB — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 2, 2019

Pastor Kumuyi should mind his business and not look for our trouble. When did he even start watching news on TV self, thought it was a sin. Confused people. — Flakky Flakky. (@adisa_flakky) June 2, 2019

Have you ever seen pastor kumuyi acquiring luxury cars or jets? Getting involved in any sexual scandals? That is a kind of religious leader we should listen to. Forget your religious affiliations — ALHAJI TeaJAY🇳🇬🇫🇮 #cfc# 💯 👳🏿‍♂️ (@teejaybaba) June 2, 2019

Pastor Kumuyi has said his mind.He's said what he believes as a man of God is right. Take it if it pleases you. Or leave it if it pains you. Whichever you chose, stop slating him because he said something you don't want to hear. — Abu Laila (@de_thanibawuro) June 2, 2019

Elijah criticized&attacked Ahab.The 3 Hebrew boys attacked Nebuccanezar.Jesus attacked the Pharisees. Countless accounts of leaders been attacked for doing wrong.Pastor Kumuyi Sir,you're wrong. — #Deeds…. (@EtinwaOkpo) June 2, 2019

Pastor Kumuyi That dude is a great influence on Nigerian religions system. He deserve a status too.

But Deeper members will say it ungodly to build a status for him. Sco maa to pa naa — Honips Nigeria 🇨🇦🇳🇬 (@Honipsdigitals) June 2, 2019

Like as if this is the first time Pastor Kumuyi is saying this! Looool…..he will kuku show you in the bible. I am also sure he was quoted out of context😂 — Abimifoluwa (@bimfoluwa) June 2, 2019

Some people are just tweeting about Pastor Kumuyi all for the likes and retweets but deep inside them they are know the truth isn't far from what the man said.

Everbody is just a Motherf**king Hypocrite. — _tyroneola (@KingTyrone_Ola) June 2, 2019

This pastor kumuyi gist is unnecessary distraction. Buhari will not work if not criticized or attacked. Simple. — Osaze (@IamOsaze) June 2, 2019

During those days prophets were playing an intermediary role between the kings of Israel and God, they tell the kings wen they're going astray jst 4gud govt. So snce pastor Kumuyi is 2scared 2talk about d facts as it affects us and most especially d Christians, let him b quite — cruez (@cruez1) June 3, 2019

Pastor Kumuyi has given Nigerians a good piece of advice, but @MBuhari’s attitude won't allow them stop attacking him. That's the bitter truth! pic.twitter.com/URbD7yAj0R — TrendKing 👑 (@edikandavid1) June 3, 2019

Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper life Bible Church, we really respect you sir and your doctrine sir. But telling us not to attack Buhari & politicians is ungodly. That's a NO sir, you can help us support it with a Bible verse, maybe by then we will listen to you sir. pic.twitter.com/bmclZW5CLY — Ọládélé Dàda (@realoladele) June 2, 2019