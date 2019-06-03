Pastor Kumuyi: Nigerians React As Clergyman Warns Against Attacks On Buhari
Pastor William Kumuyi/Wikipedia

There have been diverse reactions by Nigerians as Pastor William Kumuyi over the weekend urged them not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Kumuyi, who is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos.

Advertise With Us

According to him, Christians are strangers and pilgrims in the world and must be Christlike in their character, conducts and conversations.

The cleric, who read from Biblical passage, I Peter 2: 11-25, said that Christians lifestyle must reflect Christ in a civil society, saying that governments derive their authority from God.

“Don’t attack the President of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through [the] internet,” the pastor said.

“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.

“If we are to honour the governors in the states, how much more the Pastors.”

However, the comments have generated controversy among Nigerians who took to Twitter to air their views.

Some of them condemned the pastor for making the statement and recalled that priests and prophets in the Bible spoke against ills and leaders in society.

According to them, it will be wrong for a Christian to see what is wrong and not speak against it.

There were, however, those who believed the respected clergyman was right in his assertion and noted that Christians were meant to pray for and support their leaders.

Concise News captured some of the reactions to Pastor Kumuyi’s statement about Buhari as seen below:

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR