The Reformed Christian Association of Nigeria (ReCAN) has faulted the reaction of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance of the recent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian leader returned to Abuja on Sunday after attending the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where Buhari noted with delight the decision of the organisation to support the Inter-Basin Water Transfer Project.

However, CAN criticized the trip, describing it as “unconstitutional”.

But a new wing of the association, ReCAN, welcomed it, according to a statement signed by its Interim President, Pastor Enoch Atumeyi.

“The closest to reasonable idea expressed in CAN’s reaction was the suggestion that the President or Vice President should also attend the meeting of the World Council of Churches, which no one has opposed anyway,” it noted.

“Such balancing act already exists at state and federal levels, which sponsor adherents of both faiths on pilgrimages to the birth places and holy sites of their religions.

The group also said, “We wonder why CAN did not raise alarm over President Buhari’s several meetings with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is a notable Christian leader.

“They should have accused President Buhari of plotting to Christianize Nigeria by associating with the global leader of the Anglican Church.”