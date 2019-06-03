NYSC: Tips To Guide Prospective Corps Members As Online Registration Continues

As the 2019 Batch “B” Prospective Corps Members register for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to guide you, Concise News helps with tips as endorsed by the management of the noble scheme.

Read carefully below:

1. NYSC Online Registration Portal address www.nysc.org.ng

2. Click on “Mobilization Batch B, 2019” then click on Fresh Registration link, if you are registering for the first time.

3. The Revalidation link is only for those mobilized in 2019 Batch “A” and previous Batches but did not go to the Orientation Camp.

4. If you have registered previously and did not complete your Registration or Submit, do not create a new account instead click on “Login Here” to continue your registration with your previous Username and Password.

5. Do not thumbprint by proxy.

6. Make sure the passport photograph uploaded is very clear.

7. Do not forget the Username and Password used during your Online Registration

8. Cross-check your records before submission to avoid wrong details.

Objectives of the scheme

The objectives of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme are clearly enumerated in Decree No.51 of 16th June 1993 as follows: