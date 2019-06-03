The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six fixtures for 2019 will begin with an oriental derby between Enyimba and Rangers of Enugu on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that the NPFL Super Six will be a round robin competition and will take place at the Agege Stadium in Lagos State from June 4-12th, 2019.

The NPFL Super Six competition is being organised by the League Management Company (LMC) to wrap off the league for this term.

Also, the competition will determine who takes the two Champions League and Confederation Cup spots from the Nigerian league.

NPFL Super Six Teams 2019

There will be three games each day during the NPFL Super Six tournament in Lagos with Kano Pillars, Akwa United, FC IfeanyiUbah, Lobi Stars, Enyimba and Rangers all taking part.

NPLF Super Six Fixtures, Matches, Time For 2019

Tuesday, June 4:

3PM: Enyimba FC vs Rangers International

5PM: Ifeanyi Ubah vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Kano Pillars vs Akwa United

Thursday, June 6

3PM: Akwa United vs Ifeanyi Ubah

5PM: Rangers Int’l vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Kano Pillars vs Enyimba

Saturday, June 8:

3PM: Kano Pillars vs Ifeanyi Ubah

5PM: Lobi Stars vs Enyimba

7PM: Akwa United vs Rangers Int’l

Monday, June 10

3PM: Rangers Int’l vs Kano Pillars

5PM: Akwa United vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Enyimba Int’l vs Ifeanyi Ubah

Wednesday, June 12

3PM: Ifeanyi Ubah vs Rangers Int’l

5PM: Enyimba vs Akwa United

7PM: Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars