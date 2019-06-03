Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, June 3rd, 2019.

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie Oyegun has lambasted the leadership style of his successor, Adams Oshiomhole, saying that he lacks capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party. Oyegun in apparent reaction to the allegation by the South-south APC chairmen that he laid booby traps for the Oshiomhole-led national executive, described it as “ludicrous and infantile and an attempt to dream up justification for the failings of the party under Oshiomhole chairmanship”.

Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has not joined the race for the Speakership of the incoming Ninth National Assembly, according to his media aide, Turaki Hassan. Concise News understands that some faceless groups have been campaigning for the Bauchi lawmaker with regard to the speakership of the house.

One of Nigeria’s revered clerics Pastor William Kumuyi has urged Christians not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari through any means because it is not Christlike to attack a leader. Concise News learned that the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to listen to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent warning about West African Fulanisation and African Islamisation agenda. Concise News learned that President of the Christian body Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said Obasanjo sacrificed a lot to make Nigeria one and great, and therefore, deserved respect.

No fewer than 60,000 candidates sat the Computer Based Test (CBT) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recruitment 2019, Concise News has learned. The commission’s Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Isaiah Inuwa, said this to reporters on Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent a delegation to support Nigeria’s candidate for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande ahead of the upcoming election scheduled to hold in New York on June 4. The Presidency in a series of tweets via the official Twitter handle @NGRPresident said, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman is leading the delegation, which includes the DG, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Bello Aliyu Gusau; and SSA to the President on

Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

As Emmanuel Jime (APC) continues to challenge Governor Samuel Ortom, the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has reserved for ruling the preliminary objection brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ortom. Concise News reports that the Governor was praying the court to strike out the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC’)s governorship candidate in the state 2019 general elections, Emmanuel Jime.

The Kogi State government has been commended by the organised labour for the payment of December 2018 and January 2019 salaries and pensions to its workers and pensioners. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) gave the commendation in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday.

A Senior Secondary one student of Sedar College, Baruwa, Lagos, Favour Ekemedili has died after she drank insecticide, sniper. The victim was said to have committed suicide on May 30, 2019.

The Super Eagles will commence training on Monday, ahead of its friendly with Zimbabwe on June 8 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the coach Gernot Rohr has said. Speaking in an interview with newsmen on his arrival at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Asaba, Rohr said that 18 players had arrived for the match.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.