A scheme of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, has said that stipends for the month of May will be paid “shortly”, Concise News reports.

The Twitter handle of the programme was responding to a query from a beneficiary, believed to be a Muslim, who is expecting the payment to prepare for Eid ul-Fitr (“Festival of Breaking the Fast”). Eid holiday is on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Good day Sir, your stipend for the month of May will be paid shortly. — N-Power (@npower_ng) May 30, 2019

Recall March stipends were not paid as at when due, however, beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in April.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.