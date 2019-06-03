LMC Officially Names NPFL Top Scorer

The League Management Company (LMC) has officially named Ibrahim Sunusi of Nasarawa United as the highest goal scorer in the just ended regular season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Concise News reports that according to a piece of information disseminated by the LMC on Monday, Sunusi edged Akwa United hitman Mfon Udoh on Disciplinary Count.

Sunusi tied with Udoh on 10 goals at the completion of matches going into the Championship Playoff to determine the season’s Champions.

The LMC, in arriving at the decision to declare Sunusi the top scorer of the season, relied on provisions in Rule A9.4, A9.5-2 which stipulated considerations to choose the lead scorer in the event of a tie of two or more players.

Disciplinary record which is the second consideration to break a tie favoured Sunusi as he only bagged a yellow card all through the season as against two recorded for Udoh.

Mfon Udoh ties the knot

Meanwhile, in related news, Udoh quit bachelorhood after he took his sweetheart Precious Ify as wife at the weekend.

The traditional rites, which made Udoh and Ify husband and wife, were performed before invited guests.

This is a crowning glory for the NPFL all-time leading scorer.

He returned to his hometown club, Akwa United, five years after he top-scored in the NPFL with a record 23 goals for Enyimba