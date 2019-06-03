Ibrahimovic Scores Stunner Yet Again (Video)

Swede great, Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed off his acrobatic side once again with a stunning bicycle kick, but it was not enough to stop his Major League Soccer (MLS) side, LA Galaxy losing 2-1 to the New England Revolution.

Concise News reports that a long throw into the box was knocked to the 37-year-old by Joe Corona, with the former Manchester United man taking a couple of touches before finding the net with an impressive strike.

But the 84th-minute goal – his 11th of the season – was too late as New England held on to remain undefeated in four MLS games.

Cristian Penilla had opened the scoring just before half-time as his fierce shot crept through the hands of ‘keeper David Bingham. New England’s lead was doubled on the hour mark when Teal Bunbury slotted into the net after being put through by Carles Gil.

Ibrahimovic‘s goal was the pick of the bunch at the Dignity Health Sports Complex but LA Galaxy could not make their late pressure count.

The striker was not in the best mood following the game, and when asked how, at the age of 37, he was still able to produce such acrobatics, he says: “Maybe I should stop. Maybe this is a message for me to stop.

“[The result is] very disappointing and very irritating also because it was not a difficult game and I think everyone was under-performing. When you play like that, it is difficult to come out and get what we want. We didn’t utilise the chances we had and they got chances and goals… We should have won. No excuses today.”

Watch goal below: