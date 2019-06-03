FG Inaugurates 5 Boards Of Health Regulatory Councils

FG has inaugurated five governing boards of the health regulatory councils and boards under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH).

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdullahi Mashi, who inaugurated the boards in Abuja noted that the inauguration was long overdue.

Mashi urged all stakeholders incumbent in the health sector to collaborate towards efficient and effective service delivery in the sector.

The boards inaugurated are: Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN), Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria (HRORBN), Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Reg) Board of Nigeria (MRTBN),

He also inaugurated the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN).

According to him, the inauguration of these Governing Boards is a move by the Federal Government towards strengthening the health sector in line with the focus and direction of this administration.

“There is need to improve collaboration amongst health professionals, and it will require the strong determination of all stakeholders to achieve this.

”We will however continue to do our best to create an enabling environment, for effective and efficient performance that will guarantee overall success in achieving the mission and vision of the Federal Ministry of Health.

”I know we can count on you to play your roles in achieving these objectives. It is important for you all to be clear from the onset as to your roles as Chairmen and members of these Governing Boards.

”This is clearly and adequately defined by the laws, rules, policies and guidelines enunciated in the Acts setting up these Regulatory Councils/Boards.

”It is important to emphasise that you should not be involved in the day-to-day running of the Regulatory Councils/Boards. This function resides with the Registrars/CEOs,” he said.

The Director, Hospital Services, FMoH, Dr Joseph Amedu said that the boards would address the many challenges confronting the sector.

Amedu said that it would also improve the sector and give it a better image, in terms of regulation of the performance of various health Professionals and Associations.

According to him, the inauguration will reawaken your consciousness towards maintaining global best practices for effective and efficient service delivery in the health sector that will galvanize the sector towards a paradigm shift in health service delivery.