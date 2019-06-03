'Failed JAMB's UTME, But 'Big Pastor' Already Prophesied She'll Be A Doctor', SM User Narrates

A Twitter user, Chidubem Njoku, has revealed that although a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate ‘failed’ the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice, a ‘big pastor’ has already prophesied that she will one day become a doctor.

Concise News reports that the social media user explained that the reason the UTME candidate’s father insisted on his girl going for Science rather than her desired Arts is mainly because of a man of God’s divination.

My neighbour’s daughter failed JAMB for the 2nd consecutive time (174 & 178) so I met her for a heart-to-heart discussion. She said she loves arts & doesn’t want to study science, but her dad wants otherwise. Guess why? A big pastor had prophesied that she’ll be a medical doctor. — CHIDUBEM NJOKU (@ChidubemNJ) May 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the father’s stance, as well as the pastor’s prophecy were met with a rebuttal as many who replied to the Tweet felt clerics should not be believed all the time.

Children should be allowed to live their dreams

Parents should only guide them to achieve them — 🕊charming geek 📒 (@nexgenjacie) May 25, 2019

That’s the greatest scam alert!

Let her know, if i tell you what pastors had prophesied for me those days ehn,I wrote Jamb for 5 years because of them!

We need to break loose from our religious captivities I tell you — June12King♞ (@BiolaRichard) May 25, 2019

A pastor prophesied I would be a basketball player. Another, an engineer. Another said I’d marry a fair woman. — The Commissioner of Good Design (@isl3y) May 25, 2019

I remember when a pastor prophesied that I’ll get a scholarship to study in England, 4 years later I’m in my 4th year studying law in Abuja, Nigeria 😩 — Immanuella (@a_immanuella) May 25, 2019

This online news medium reported last month that Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB registrar disclosed that about 76.2 per cent of the 1,792,719 candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination(UTME) scored below 50 per cent.

In all 2,906 candidates scored over 300 as against 4,683 in 2018 and 57,579 candidates scored between 250 and 299 as against 64,120 in the 2018 results.

Oloyede said 366,757 candidates also scored between 200 and 249, which is a significant improvement from the 2018 results.