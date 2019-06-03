'Failed JAMB's UTME, But 'Big Pastor' Already Prophesied She'll Be A Doctor', SM User Narrates
JAMB Candidates. (Image Courtesy: HOW-TO.NG)

A Twitter user, Chidubem Njoku, has revealed that although a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate ‘failed’ the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice, a ‘big pastor’ has already prophesied that she will one day become a doctor.

Concise News reports that the social media user explained that the reason the UTME candidate’s father insisted on his girl going for Science rather than her desired Arts is mainly because of a man of God’s divination.

Meanwhile, the father’s stance, as well as the pastor’s prophecy were met with a rebuttal as many who replied to the Tweet felt clerics should not be believed all the time.

This online news medium reported last month that Prof. Is-haq OloyedeJAMB registrar disclosed that about 76.2 per cent of the 1,792,719 candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination(UTME) scored below 50 per cent.

In all 2,906 candidates scored over 300 as against 4,683 in 2018 and 57,579 candidates scored between 250 and 299 as against 64,120 in the 2018 results.

Oloyede said 366,757 candidates also scored between 200 and 249, which is a significant improvement from the 2018 results.

