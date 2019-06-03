Emefiele Resumes Second Term As CBN Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, resumed his second term in office.

A statement by the Director Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, said Emefiele was sworn in by the Bank’s Secretary and Director, Corporate Secretariat Department, Mrs Alice Karau.

Emefiele after taking the oath, expressed gratitude to God, President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating him and the Senate for confirming his appointment.

He also thanked the management and staff as well as the media for all their support during his first term in office.

Emefiele disclosed that he will unfold a new roadmap for the Bank and the economy, in the days ahead, after consultations with critical stakeholder groups.

The CBN governor also reiterated the bank’s focus to play an active role in supporting job and wealth creation in Nigeria.

“We must strengthen our efforts over the coming years to stimulate growth and job creation in critical sectors of the economy, which will help insulate our economy from shocks in the global economy.

“We must also work to build a healthy and stable financial system that will contribute to the growth of our economy while preserving price stability,” he said.