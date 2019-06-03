Ebonyi: What Herdsmen Have Done To Our Women, Umahi Cries Out

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has alleged that herdsmen in some areas in the State are harassing women sexually, Concise News understands.

Umahi, this news medium understands, noted that the sexual harassments are taking place in Afikpo North, Onicha and Izzi local government Areas of the State of assaulting and harassing women sexually.

He spoke over the weekend to stakeholders of the state in a peace talk between herders and farmers, at the Akanu-Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

“There is a problem at Igboagu in Izzi LGA and Isu community in Onicha LGA. I want the chairman of the Miyeti Allah to know that we have a very strong traditional affinity to wives,” he said.

“Any Izzi woman, whether the man is from Izzi or outside Izzi and he have sex with the Izzi woman in this place, the land is desecrated and the woman as well is desecrated and cannot return to the husband’s house again and that is our culture.

“And the man that did it, is not allowed to stay in that land. It is the same thing in the entire Ebonyi state. So, where there is raping of women in their farms, is very dangerous.

“That land is cursed and cannot produce any crop again. And again, if that woman gives anything to the husband to eat, that man must die.

“I will like the chairman of the Miyeti Allah to help me to solve this problem of that Isu community where a woman was raped in her husband’s house.

“He must leave for the land to be cleansed. And the woman also must leave for the land to be cleansed.

“The land must be cleansed before both the herdsman and the woman be allowed to come back to that place again. If both do not leave, people will start dying in their numbers.

“And of course, if the husband eats anything from the herder or the woman, the man will automatically die. That is the culture and the culture is something that is spiritual.”