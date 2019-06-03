Certificate Of Return: Court Chooses Day To Decide Okorocha’s Fate

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed judgment for Friday, June 7, 2019, for judgment in the suit by former Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a certificate of return.

Concise News learned that Justice Okon Abang chose the date after entertaining final arguments from lawyers representing parties in the case.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/296/2019 is praying the court to, among others, order INEC to issue Okorocha a certificate of return as the senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial.

Okorocha had argued that INEC lacked the statutory powers to withhold his certificate of return, because he was validly elected to occupy the senatorial seat.

The former governor also wants the court to declare that the electoral body acted in error when it refused to recognise him as the winner of the senatorial election in Imo West.

INEC had said it refused to recognise Okorocha as winner of the National Assembly poll because the Returning Officer for the area claimed that he had declared Okorocha as winner on duress.