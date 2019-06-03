Benue: Why We Must Use Other People’s Money - Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said if the state must develop, it has to use other people’s money, Concise News.

The Governor states this while addressing the Open Assembly with Senator-elect Orker Jev at the JS Tarka Foundation, Makurdi.

The event was organised by Orker-Jev Initiative for Leadership Transformation.

Ortom, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, says using others’ money must be considered if revenue continues to dwindle.

He names resources in the state as water, land, humans and sunshine, saying what is needed was the “will power to make things work”.

Furthermore, the governor describes Jev as a man of courage, tenacity and determination.

Ortom, who thanks the people of Benue North West for electing Jev, expresses confidence that the senator-elect has what it takes to deliver at the Senate.

Therefore, he implores the senator-elect to use his wealth of experience at the House of Representatives to impact the people of the senatorial zone.

Ortom indicates that the assembly was a noble exercise, creative, agenda-setting and a move that must be sustained.

In response to issues raised, Jev says his mission is to take the zone beyond the level he has met it.

He promises that he would maintain a close-knit relationship with his constituents, consulting them on how things should be done.

As well, Jev asks the people to put forward their problems.

He assures that members of the National Assembly from the state would keep supporting Ortom.