Ballon d'Or: Why Ronaldo, Messi Shouldn't Get 2019 Award - Mourinho

A former Manchester United manager, José Mourinho, has said not winning the Champions League ruled out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out in the running for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award.

Messi’s Barcelona were knocked out in the semi-final of the competition by Liverpool while Ronaldo and Juventus exited in the quarter-final, thanks to Ajax Amsterdam.

And due to this, Mourinho believes that the duo who have dominated the Ballon d’Or award for a decade, should not get the gong.

“The best player in the world has to be a winner,” the Portuguese gaffer told Marca. “If Juventus had won the Champions League we would say that Ronaldo will win the Ballon d’Or.

“If Barcelona had won the Champions League, having already won LaLiga Santander, and if he were to win the Copa America then the prize would be for Lionel Messi.”