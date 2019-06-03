The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has petitioned the Court of Appeal, Abuja, over alleged plan to truncate the constitutional timeline of the presidential election petition before the tribunal.

Concise News reports that the petition is coming eleven days after Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, the President of the Court of Appeal and erstwhile Chairperson of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, disqualified herself from the tribunal following the petition of the PDP and Atiku/Obi legal team.

The PDP and Abubakar had based their application, among other things, on the ground that Bulkachuwa is the wife of Adamu Bulkachuwa, a prominent card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator-elect for Bauchi north senatorial district, which is a political party involved in the suit.

Atiku has now in a letter through his counsel dated May 31, 2019, urged the President of the Court of Appeal to appoint a replacement forthwith.

According to him, the Tribunal has a timeline to prosecute the petitions, adding that 76 days have already been expended out of the 180 days allowed by law, as seen in Section 134 (2) and (3) of the Electoral Act (2010 as amended).

The petition stated: “I am one (Silas Joseph) of the Counsel in the Legal Team prosecuting the above Petition on behalf of the Petitioners.

“I have the authority of the Lead Counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) to write this letter. My Lord will recall that on 22nd May 2019, the above mentioned Petition came up for a motion requesting that my Lord to recuse herself from further presiding or participating in this Petition. At the end of the proceedings, my Lord graciously recused herself on personal grounds and promised to appoint anotherJustice to continue with the Petition.”