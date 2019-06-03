AFCON 2019: Full List Of Super Eagles In Camp As At Morning Of June 3rd

The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt is bubbling as more players have joined captain John Obi Mikel, Leon Balogun, Moses Simon and co., Concise News can authoritatively report.

Recall this online news medium reported yesterday that six players arrived in Asaba, Delta state, for preparation ahead of the African tourney.

But now, the number has swelled to 18 before Sunday’s dinner. Two training sessions are scheduled for today at 10 am and 4.45pm respectively. The training sessions will be open to the media and fans.

The players presently in camp are: Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachu, Mikel John Obi, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Simon Moses, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Kalu, John Ogu and Victor Osimhen.

A total of 25 players are expected but they are expected to arrive in batches due to various engagements, Coach Gernot Rohr divulged.

The three times African champions are billed to take on AFCON-bound Zimbabwe on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba in a friendly.