This is a compilation of the Week 48 2019 Aussie football pools fixtures, games, panel, LKO, EKO for this weekend.

Concise News had already posted the Week 47 2019 Aussie football pool fixtures, results and matches for last weekend.

For Week 48 2019, there are eight games to be played on Sunday with four of them coming in the first division.

Week 48 Pool Fixtures, Games, EKO, LKO, Panel 2019

This week pool, purple colour, fixtures are listed below to enable you to do a forecast and get your sure bankers:

WEEK 48 – AUSSIE 2019 08-Jun-2019

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Leichhardt         Sutherland Sunday
2 Blacktown C.         Sydney Oly. Sunday
3 Hakoah S.         Rochdale C. Sunday
4 Mt Druitt T.         Manly Utd.
5 Marconi S.         Sydney FC
6 Wollongong W.         Sydney Utd. Sunday
7 Blacktown S.         Macarthur R.
8 Bonnyrigg W.         H. Brumbies
9 Spirit FC         Bankstown
10 W. Sydney W.         Central Coast
11 Dandenong T.         Oakleigh C.
12 Green Gully         Bentleigh G.
13 Hume C.         Altona M.
14 Kingston C.         Avondale
15 S. Melbourne         Pt Melbourne S. Sunday
16 Ballarat C.         Bulleen L.
17 Brunswick C.         Langwarrin S.
18 Manningham U.         Moreland Z.
19 Melbourne V.         Melbourne C.
20 Moreland C.         Goulburn V.
21 Murray Utd.         N. Geelong
22 Northcote C.         St Albans S.
23 Springvale W.         Geelong SC
24 Werribee C.         Eastern L.
25 Whittlesea R.         Box Hill
26 Armadale         Stirling L.
27 Bayswater C.         Inglewood U.
28 Cockburn C.         Sorrento
29 E. Joondalup         Perth
30 Perth G.         F. Athena
31 Rockingham         Balcatta
32 Adelaide B.         Ad. Comets
33 Metro Stars         Ad United
34 Campb’ltown C.         Para Hills K.
35 Raiders         Adelaide O.
36 Adelaide V.         White City
37 Modbury J.         Western S.
38 Cumberland U.         Playford C.
39 Salisbury U.         Noarlunga U.
40 Sturt L.         Seaford R.
41 WT Birkalla         Fulham Utd.
42 Clarence U.         Olympia W.
43 Glenorchy K.         Devonport C.
44 Riverside O.         Kingborough
45 S. Hobart         Launceston Sunday
46 Gungahlin U.         Canberra FC Sunday
47 Monaro P.         Woden W.
48 Tigers FC         Canberra O. Sunday
49 Tugger Utd.         Riverina R.

