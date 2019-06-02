Your 'Agbero Style' Is Chasing People From APC, Oyegun Blasts Oshiomhole

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie Oyegun has lambasted the leadership style of his successor, Adams Oshiomhole, saying that he lacks capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party.

Oyegun in apparent reaction to the allegation by the South-south APC chairmen that he laid booby traps for the Oshiomhole-led national executive, described it as “ludicrous and infantile and an attempt to dream up justification for the failings of the party under Oshiomhole chairmanship”.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Public Affairs Adviser, Ray Morphy, the former national chairman said Oshiomhole failed because he lacks the temperament required to run a big political party like APC.

“That statement of Booby Traps is ludicrous and infantile and an attempt to dream up justification for the failings of the party under Oshiomhole Chairmanship,” he said.

On the brewing crisis of confidence and the misfortune the ruling party witnessed at the last general election, the former chairman said the crisis in states arose out of sheer incapacity on the part of the current chairman.

He said Oshiomhole failed because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party.

He said Oshiomhole also lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party.

“He engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members, so how does that constitute booby traps by Oyegun, the erstwhile chairman.

“Already, the Deputy National Chairman has confirmed that Oshiomhole runs the party without recourse to the NWC.

“He acts in direct opposite of decisions taken by NWC. No minutes of NWC meetings which in any event take place outside the party Secretariat,” he said.

Oyegun further said that part of Oshiomhole’s poor sense of judgement was when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of picking candidates for elections.

“How would you not have crisis in states with the confusion that Oshiomhole created when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of choosing candidates for elections. Much of the crisis in states arose out of sheer incapacity on the part of the current chairman, how does this Oshiomhole incapacity become booby traps by Oyegun.

“Many party men were aghast at the unfairness and injustice meted them during the primaries process.

“Only a bad carpenter quarrels with his tools. Indeed Oshiomhole is degrading and demarketing the party, rather than seek to bring more people on board, he is rather chasing people out of the party with his agbero style of engagement,” Oyegun.said.