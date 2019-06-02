One of Nigeria’s revered clerics Pastor William Kumuyi has urged Christians not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari through any means because it is not Christlike to attack a leader.

Concise News learned that the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos.

Kumuyi, who delivered his sermon entitled “The Believers’ Preservation Until the Day of Visitation,” said that real Christians must obey constituted authorities and shun violence.

According to him, Christians are strangers and pilgrims in the world and must be Christlike in their character, conducts and conversations.

The cleric, who read from Biblical passage, I Peter 2: 11-25, said that Christians lifestyle must reflect Christ in a civil society, saying that governments derive their authority from God.

“Don’t attack the President of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through internet,” the pastor said.

“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.

“If we are to honour the governors in the states, how much more the Pastors.”

The cleric, who stated that the end of life on earth is not the end of existence, urged Christians to always think of the day of reckoning in their character and conduct.

He said, as strangers and pilgrims in the world, Christians’ affections, attentions and focus must be in heaven and hence the need to shun all forms of sin.