Why Anthony Joshua Missed Post-Fight Press Conference

British boxer of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua missed the post-fight press conference after Saturday’s loss to Andy Ruiz Jr because a doctor was checking him for a concussion.

Concise News reports that the former multi-belt world champion lost all of his titles as he was dropped four times by Andy Ruiz Jr., who became the first Mexican heavyweight in history to win a major championship in boxing after stopping Joshua towards the end of the seventh round.

In a dramatic third round, Ruiz Jr. overcame a knockdown to twice drop Joshua to the canvas. He floored the Briton twice again in the seventh before the bout was waved off for good because Joshua failed to respond to the referee’s instruction at a neutral corner.

After the fight, Ruiz left the arena with Joshua’s four world titles and, along with his team, made his way to the post-fight conference.

Dressed in a New York Knicks jersey and with the Mexico flag held high behind him, Ruiz Jr. addressed the media and told his mother that their lives were going to change forever. “We’re not going to struggle no more,” he said.

But Joshua never turned up to the formal conference and it’s because he was undergoing a concussion test, his promoter, Eddie Hearn confirmed.

Hours later, for the reporters who had stayed behind, Joshua eventually showed at a hastily-arranged table for an unofficial address.

Hearn said that Joshua was advised against speaking to the press before Joshua said he was “feeling alright,” that he’s “a soldier,” and that he was rattled because of a “shot to the top of the dome” in the third.

He then called the loss “a minor setback” and that he would “bounce back.”

Hearn previously said he would be planning to bring a Ruiz Jr. rematch to the UK at the end of the year.