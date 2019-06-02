As the UEFA Champions League ended on Saturday with Liverpool crowned champions, Barcelona were unable to get their name on the trophy, but Lionel Messi ended as the tournament’s top scorer with his 12 goals.

Concise News reports that the Catalans fell to the eventual champions, Liverpool, in the semi-finals in humiliating fashion, meaning Messi was unable to play in every round, though he still managed to play 10 of their 12 games.

Messi was alone in Barcelona’s attack. Four goals separated him from second-placed Robert Lewandowski, with Dusan Tadic, Sergio Aguero, Cristiano Ronaldo and Moussa Marega even further behind.

Furthermore, nobody had more shots on target than Messi, managing an impressive 24, while he was also crowned as European Golden Boot with 36 points from his success in LaLiga Santander this term.

It’s the sixth time that Messi has been the Champions League’s top scorer, following his nine-goal season in 2008/09, eight in 2009/10, 12 in 2010/11, he ended 2011/12 with 14, and he was level with Cristiano and Neymar on 10 in 2014/15.

Cristiano, meanwhile, has outscored the other marksmen on seven occasions.

Full list of 2018/19 Champions League top scorers

12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Minutes played: 837 (69.8 mins per goal)

8: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München)

Minutes played: 714 (89.3 mins per goal)

6: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)

Minutes played: 510 (85 mins per goal)

6: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Minutes played: 749 (124.8 mins per goal)

6: Moussa Marega (Porto)

Minutes played: 840 (140 mins per goal)

6: Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

Minutes played: 1,080 (180 mins per goal)

5: Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim)

Minutes played: 481 (96.2 mins per goal)

5: Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Minutes played: 518 (103.6 mins per goal)

5: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Minutes played: 532 (106.4 mins per goal)

5: Edin Džeko (Roma)

Minutes played: 570 (114 mins per goal)

5: Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur)

Minutes played: 725 (145 mins per goal)

5: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Minutes played: 778 (155.6 mins per goal)

5: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Minutes played: 871 (174.2 mins per goal)

5: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Minutes played: 1,058 ( 211.6 mins per goal)