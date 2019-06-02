What JAMB Did Before Releasing Withheld 2019 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it carried out facial match recognition before releasing the withheld Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Friday, Concise News reports.

The examination body released 4,536 out of a total 4,760 withheld results following the decision of a committee set up to examine the multiple facial identities.

JAMB said its specialised software and Information Technology experts did the job.

“Those to be subjected to further physical examination will be contacted. They must appear before an inspection team to clarify other likely areas of multiplicity. The 127 have been grouped in zones for convenience and easy accessibility,” spokesman for JAMB Dr Fabian Benjamin had said on Friday.

The board had released over 1,792,000 results on 11 May but cleared 4,536 withheld results of infractions.