What Deontay Wilder Said After Shocking Defeat Of Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua‘s main rival in the heavyweight division Deontay Wilder has said that the Briton was never a true champion following the Briton’s shocking defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr, Concise News.

Ruiz Jr knocked out Joshua to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles on Saturday night in New York.

The Mexican dropped AJ four times to make history as the first heavyweight champion from Mexico as he ended his opponent’s unbeaten streak.

“He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts. Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!” Wilder wrote on his Twitter handle.

