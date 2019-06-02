UTME 2019: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Sunday June 2

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, June 2, 2019, on Concise News.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it carried out facial match recognition before releasing the withheld Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Friday, Concise News reports.

The examination body released 4,536 out of a total 4,760 withheld results following the decision of a committee set up to examine the multiple facial identities.

JAMB said its specialised software and Information Technology experts did the job.

The board had released over 1,792,000 results on May 11 but cleared 4,536 withheld results of infractions.