UTME 2019: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Sunday June 2
A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, June 2, 2019, on Concise News.

What JAMB Did Before Releasing Withheld Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it carried out facial match recognition before releasing the withheld Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Friday, Concise News reports.

The examination body released 4,536 out of a total 4,760 withheld results following the decision of a committee set up to examine the multiple facial identities.

JAMB said its specialised software and Information Technology experts did the job.

The board had released over 1,792,000 results on May 11 but cleared 4,536 withheld results of infractions.

EFCC Arraigns JAMB Staff Who Claimed Snake Swallowed N36 Million (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) official, Philomena Chishe who claimed a snake swallowed N36 millionConcise News reports.

Five others, namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu were arraigned alongside Chishe before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news. Be assured that you can get updates on Concise News. See you again soon.

