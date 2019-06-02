UTME 2019: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Sunday June 2

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, June 2, 2019, on Concise News.
EFCC Arraigns JAMB Staff Who Claimed Snake Swallowed N36 Million (Photos)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) official, Philomena Chishe who claimed a snake swallowed N36 million, Concise News reports.
Five others, namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu were arraigned alongside Chishe before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.
