UNGA Presidency: Buhari Sends Delegation To Support Muhammad-Bande

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent a delegation to support Nigeria’s candidate for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande ahead of the upcoming election scheduled to hold in New York on June 4.

The Presidency in a series of tweets via the official Twitter handle @NGRPresident said, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman is leading the delegation, which includes the DG, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Bello Aliyu Gusau; and SSA to the President on

Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement quoted Buhari as expressing confidence that Nigeria’s Presidency of the 74th session of the UNGA will provide a unique opportunity for Nigeria to lead the global call to tackle the political, social, economic and environmental challenges facing the world.

“Nigeria looks forward to working with UN member states to promote international peace and security, prevent conflict, strengthen global action to tackle climate change, ensure inclusion, human rights, and empowerment of youth and women, which include climate change, combating terrorism and violent extremism, and establishing functional anti-corruption mechanisms to assist countries like Nigeria recover and repatriate stolen funds,” the statement added.

“(If elected), Prof. Bande, who is the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, will become the second Nigerian to be elected President of UNGA after Maj. Gen. Joseph Nanven Garba (rtd), who held the position between 1989 and 1990,” it added.