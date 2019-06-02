Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has advised Tonto Dikeh to keep her son, King Andre, away from crossdresser, Bobrisky.

He said this via Instagram after the actress in an interview with the BBC revealed that her son is her best friend and confidant.

According to the actor, the advice was important so as avoid the crossdresser from robbing off his ”abomination” lifestyle on him.

He wrote, “@tontolet Keep your son away from @bobrisky222, if you don’t want him to rob his abominable lifestyle on King.

“@tontolet God has already label @bobrisky222 lifestyle an ABOMINATION according to Deuteronomy 22:5 “A woman shall not wear a man’s garment, nor shall a man put on a womans’s cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the LORD your God”.

“@tontolet If indeed, you want KING to grow up in the fear of God, then its never too late to taking him far away from @bobrisky222 You can not know more than God, can you? So if God in his infinite WISDOM, can openly call the lifestyle of @bobrisky222 an abomination, then he/she is not fit to be seen around KING, should he?

“Even Proverbs 22:6 says ” Direct your children onto the right path, and when they are older, they will not leave it”.

“@tontolet when a MALE pikin begin to wear FAKE woman BOOBS on his HAIRY chest, or wearing FEMALE pant and DRESS and using female Toilet, is that the RIGHT influence King needs around him to become GREAT in future.”