Trump Reacts To Report Of Calling Meghan 'Nasty'

United States President Donald Trump has denied calling the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, “nasty”.

Concise News understands that Trump made the denial despite the comments being recorded.

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The US president added: “Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!”

It was learned that Trump made his remarks about the duchess in a Sun newspaper interview ahead of his state visit to the United Kingdom.

On Saturday the Sun posted an audio recording of the interview on its website.

This news medium understands that the US former actress has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Markle backed his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election and has referred to Trump as “divisive” and a “misogynist”.