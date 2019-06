Top seed Roger Federer eased into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Argentine Leonardo Mayer on Sunday.

The Swiss, back at Roland Garros after a three-year break, breezed through his opponent in the game

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will next face either a resurgent Stan Wawrinka, the champion in 2015, or Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat him at the Australian Open.