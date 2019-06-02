Police Arrest Regina Daniels' Brother, Lawrence

Lawrence Daniels, brother of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels have been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force in Delta state.

According to the video which surfaced online, the elder brother was picked up on Sunday, June 2nd, by security operatives for a reason yet unknown.

Following his arrest, the mother, Rita Daniels, claimed it was the fourth time the police was arresting Lawrence, adding that they kept harassing her children.

Brother of the actress also claimed he did nothing to warrant the arrest yet he was being handcuffed.

His arrest wouldn’t come as a surprise to some people owing to the fact that he is always having one face-off or the other with men of the Nigerian police force.

His younger sister, Regina Daniels, is married to a former House of Representative member, Ned Nwoko, who is also in a running legal battle to emerge as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the just concluded National Assembly election.