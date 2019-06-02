NNPC Recruitment 2019: Fresh Update On Screening Test

No fewer than 60,000 candidates sat the Computer Based Test (CBT) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recruitment 2019, Concise News has learned.

The commission’s Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Isaiah Inuwa, said this to reporters on Saturday.

This news medium understands that the test was held in 94 centres across 22 states.

“This is fantastic, you can see everything is going on well. We have two centres here and you see the orderly way people are being screened for accreditation,” he said.

“What you see here is ongoing in about 94 centres in 22 states across the federation.

“This is another way the corporation is showing transparency in carrying out its activities and this has also given Nigerians the opportunity to hold their leaders accountable.

“All the candidates are scheduled with time. Some 8 a.m., some 9 a.m., and the questions are not the same because they are computer generated.”

He said that the corporation, in collaboration with some institutions, worked to ensure the success of the programme.