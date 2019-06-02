Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, June 2nd, 2019.

The Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group Aisha Yesufu has described the President Muhammadu Buhari government as incompetent. Concise News understands that Aisha also wondered how Buhari became a General in the Nigerian Army with the level of insecurity in the West African nation.

A leader of the pan-Yoruba group Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said that the northern part of the country is insisting on keeping power beyond 2023 because they want to dominate Nigeria. According to Adebanjo, President Muhammadu Buhari is also a dictator and has shown he does not follow the country’s laws.

Amnesty International has asked the Federal and State Governments to abolish death sentence and as well an end to torture as a means of extracting information from suspects during interrogations. The global rights group also asked the government to urgently implement recommendations from previous reports about human rights violations in Nigeria.

No fewer than 195 members of the House of Representatives have endorsed Umar Mohammed Bago for the position of the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Concise News understands. Bago, a third time member from Niger State, is contesting against the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed aspirant, Femi Gbajabiamila from Lagos State.

Senate President Bukola Saraki lost his appointment as the Ambassador-at-Large of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) because he was yet to conclude registration for the appointment, Concise News reports. This online news medium also learned that the former Kwara Governor’s aides were still trying to gather information on the organisation and its affiliation with the United Nations (UN).

The Benue State House of Assembly has recalled the seven members it suspended last July, Concise News reports. According to NAN, the members were recalled during plenary on Thursday.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for attending the Organisation for Islamic Affairs (OIC) in Saudi Arabia, Concise News report. President Buhari left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia a day after his swearing-in ceremony to attend a meeting of the Organisation for Islamic Affairs (OIC).

Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has hinted through his social media platform his interest in the State governorship election, Concise News reports. The Senator reportedly made his intention known in a meeting of the People Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in his Ayetoro-Gbede constituency.

Premier League side Arsenal have described the death of their former player Antonio Reyes as devastating and shocking, Concise News reports. Concise News had reported that Reyes who was part of the Arsenal “Invincibles” team died on Saturday in an auto accident in Spain.

Liverpool have won the 2019 UEFA Champions League, after beating Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in Madrid Spain. Mohammed Salah got the first goal for the Reds in the first minute of the match, and Divock Origi scored yet again in the 86th minute to gift the Reds their sixth European elite title.

