Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Sunday, June 2nd, 2019.

The Catholic Archbishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has revealed what could be the solution to Biafra agitation, Concise News reports. This online news medium gathered that the priest called on the Federal Government to dialogue with the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) instead of crushing them. Addressing journalists in Awka, Anambra State, the cleric also faulted the proscription of IPOB while herdsmen go about without fear. Read more here.

As part of activities marking Biafra Remembrance Day, a coalition of pro-Biafra groups gathered in Enugu, yesterday, and unveiled a new name, Concise News reports. This was against the backdrop of security agents on stop and search on the streets of Enugu State capital. At a press conference attended by leaders of the various groups, leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Comrade Uchenna Madu, says the coalition would, henceforth, be called Biafra Peoples Liberation Movement (BPLM). Read more here.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied reports that some of its members attacked a Catholic priest in Nnewi, Anambra State, during the stay-at-home order held across South-Eastern Nigeria on Thursday. The outlawed group’s reaction was contained in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful on Friday. IPOB said that it remains the most peaceful organization as there had never been any evidence of them wielding any gun or any weapon to attack people not to talk of Christians. Read more here.

The Abia State Police Commissioner, Ene Okon, has sworn to arrest the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu if he attempts to return to the country. Concise News recalls that Kanu fled from the country after the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court granted him bail on treason filed against him by the Federal Government. He promised to arrest the IPOB leader and hand him over to the court for trial if he comes back to the state. The Abia Police Commissioner told The Sun. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today! More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this site! See you soon!