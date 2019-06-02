A pleasant day to you, and welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Sunday, June 2, 2019, on Concise News.

The Federal Government will scale up the National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP, to reach more Nigerians in this second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari. According to Senior Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programmes, Maryam Uwais, who gave the assurance in Lagos on Saturday, she said that the administration would build on the successes of the programmes to put a smile on the faces of more Nigerians. Read more here.

Beneficiaries of a programme of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government’s National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), N-Power, have bared their thoughts on the scheme as Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday in Gombe State inaugurated 11 projects built by Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Concise News reports. Osinbajo, who was in the state for a one-day working visit, was received at the Gombe airport by Dankwambo. Upon disembarking at the Gombe airport, Osinbajo was cheered by hundreds of excited N-Power and National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) beneficiaries. Read more here.

For all bonafide beneficiaries of the Federal Government programme, N-Power, who have updated their account records, they are entitled to receive a monthly stipend of N30, 000, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that some N-Power beneficiaries are still complaining of unpaid stipends despite not being truant in the Place of Primary Assignment (PPA). Well, if you fall into that category, this information is for you. The message was disseminated by Abanikanda Isma’eel, the representative for N-Power in Alimosho. Find full information here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-power news on Concise News. Be sure we’d keep you updated on N-Power issues! Do enjoy the rest of your day!